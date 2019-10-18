UrduPoint.com
Nasir Butt Submits Affidavit To Islamabad High Court (IHC)

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 05:16 PM

The main accused in Judge Arshad Malik video scandal, Nasir Butt Friday submitted his reply to Islamabad High Court (IHC) in response of former Accountability judge's affidavit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The main accused in Judge Arshad Malik video scandal, Nasir Butt Friday submitted his reply to Islamabad High Court (IHC) in response of former Accountability judge's affidavit.

Butt claimed in his affidavit that the former judge wanted to extend apology in a meeting with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Why didn't he inform the monitoring judge or security if he was facing threats of blackmailing, he questioned.

Butt also rejected the allegations of Arshad Malik and stated that his meeting was managed with Nawaz Sharif after he insisted for it. He stated that the said judge leveled allegations against him after his video and audio transcript surfaced in media.

