Nasir Congratulates 'The Democrats Panel' On Clean Sweep In KUJ (Dastoor) Annual Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 04:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Sunday congratulated the Democrats Panel on clean sweep in the annual elections of KUJ (Dastoor).

In a felicitation message , he congratulated Presidential candidate Rashid Aziz, Vice Presidents Muhammad Aslam Khan, Wakil-ur-Rehman and Information Secretary Hamid Hussain and others on their victory.

The minister said he believed that 'The Democrats Panel' would continue to work to solve journalists' problems while maintaining its traditions.

Nasir said that the welfare of journalists and strengthening of journalists' organizations was an important part of our party's ideology.

He assured the full support to the panel on behalf of the Sindh government.

