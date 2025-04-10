Nasir expresses condolence with Khokar

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Provincial Minister for Energy, Sindh, Syed Nasser Ali Shah, has expressed condolences with Vice President of Karachi Press Club, Irshad Khokhar, and journalist Ikhtiar Khokhar on the passing away of their mother.

In his statement issued here on Thursday, the minister prayed for the deceased to be granted a place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and for the family to be given patience and strength to bear the loss. His heartfelt sympathies were conveyed to the bereaved family during this difficult time.