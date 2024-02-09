Nasir Hussain of PPPP wins PS-25 seat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Nasir Hussain Shah Rizvi has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-25 Sukkur-IV constituency by securing 71,792 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Amir Bux of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan who bagged 25,059 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 41.54 per cent in the constituency.