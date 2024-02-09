Open Menu

Nasir Hussain Of PPPP Wins PS-25 Seat

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Nasir Hussain of PPPP wins PS-25 seat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Nasir Hussain Shah Rizvi has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-25 Sukkur-IV constituency by securing 71,792 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Amir Bux of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan who bagged 25,059 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 41.54 per cent in the constituency.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Sindh Pakistan Nasir Pakistan Peoples Party From PS-25

Recent Stories

Nawaz to address victory once final results obtain ..

Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam

3 minutes ago
 Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with ..

Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..

39 minutes ago

President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count

1 hour ago
 NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Kh ..

NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif

1 hour ago
 Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in ele ..

Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results

2 hours ago
 NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Kha ..

NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

7 hours ago
 U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in t ..

U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest

10 hours ago
 Elections 2024: counting process underway as natio ..

Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results

10 hours ago
 Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful gen ..

Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections

11 hours ago
 US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off th ..

US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan