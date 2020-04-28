UrduPoint.com
Nasir Hussain Shah Visits Jinnah Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 08:18 PM

Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday visited the Jinnah Hospital and inquired about the health of patients

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday visited the Jinnah Hospital and inquired about the health of patients.

The provincial minister visited the Jinnah Hospital on the orders of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah after a defamatory video about Jinnah Hospital went viral, according to a statement here.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said all of them were going through a very difficult time, and in this testing time, our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff were working as frontline heroes.

He said it was extremely inappropriate to criticize the people associated with the medical field at a time when the whole country was facing the coronavirus.

He said some miscreants were trying to discredit the medical staff, the government and those who were assisting the people in the time of pandemic.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said it was the time to encourage our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff rather than spreading negative propaganda against them.

He said the Sindh government was providing all safety equipments to its doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

The provincial information minister said the Sindh government was very much concerned about its doctors and would help them in any way possible.

He also praised the management of the hospital for their work and said any kind of negative propaganda could not demotivate the people of our medical field.

The minister requested the journalists associated with print media and electronic media to not publish or air any news or video withoutconfirmation.

Earlier, on his arrival at the hospital, Dr. Seemi Jamali gave a detailed briefing to the minister about the coronavirus patients.

