Nasir Hussain visits St. Joseph Church

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 10:13 PM

Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Friday visited St. Joseph Church and surrounding areas to inspect the arrangements made for Christmas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Friday visited St. Joseph Church and surrounding areas to inspect the arrangements made for Christmas.

The minister on the occasion was flanked by PPP Sindh Assembly Member Anthony Naveed, Additional Secretary Local Government Zahid, Municipal Commissioner KMC Dr. Saif-ur-Rehman, Municipal Commissioners of DMCs, Water board Officers and other concerned officers, said a statement.

The organizers of the Church discussed in detail the issues being faced by them and also gave suggestions.

The minister was informed that there were garbage heaps, roads were damaged and the surrounding areas of the Church were inundated with the sewerage water boiling out from manholes which were causing issues for the visitors.

Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah assured the organizers of resolving their issues. He said that security around all the Churches was enhanced and best municipal facilities were being ensured. He instructed all the officers present on the occasion to make immediate arrangements for cleanliness, lighting, sewerage around all the Churches besides, repairing the sewerage system in surroundings St. Joseph Church.

He said that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has issued special directives to make special arrangements for Christmas. The Sindh Chief Minister has also issued instructions to all agencies concerned in this regard.

