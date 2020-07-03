Nasir inaugurates rain nullahs cleaning campaign

Sindh Minister Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has initiated cleaning campaign of storm water drain due to upcoming monsoon prediction

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ):Sindh Minister Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has initiated cleaning campaign of storm water drain due to upcoming monsoon prediction.

Secretary Local Government Roshan Ali Shaikh, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, MD KW&SB Asad Ullah Khan, Project Director CLICK Zubair Channa including other officers were present on the occasion, said a statement on Thursday.

Nasir Shah stated that Sindh Government by the support of World Bank has initiated cleaning of storm drain work before monsoon.

The Mayor Karachi while thanking Sindh Government said provincial government take great step by the support of world bank and KMC would support and work with Sindh Government in this cause.

Nasir Shah shared that today is the important day that all leadership of local and Provincial government are on one page and starting this project, which was very important for citizens because last year faced a huge loss due to rain and government don't want to see it again.

He said that Central Monitoring unit has been established at Local Government Office to which all districts emergency centres would in contact on regular basis.

Nasir Shah said that by help of NDMA and KWSB dewatering machines would be fixed before rain on allocated points to ensure the dewatering of rainy water.