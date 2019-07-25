Nasir Janjua likely to become approver against Sharif family

Nasir Janjua, an important character of Arshad Malik video leaks, may likely be approver against the Sharif family in the coming days, an FIA official, requested not to be named, said on Thursday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th July, 2019) Nasir Janjua, an important character of Arshad Malik video leaks, may likely be approver against the Sharif family in the coming days, an FIA official, requested not to be named, said on Thursday.According to details, Janjua has agreed to completely cooperate with the FIA investigation team into the video scandal.

He said Janjua has agreed to become approver against the Sharif family.The sources said there are many important characters in the video scandal, adding that the FIA has reached closer to the original data. He hoped that original details will expose everything.Meanwhile, Janjua on Thursday appeared in the Islamabad High Court and the court has approved his protective bail until July 30.