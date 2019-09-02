A cyber crime court (CCC) on Monday rejected the bail application of Nasir Janjua, an accused in the judge Arshad Malik video scandal case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :A cyber crime court (CCC) on Monday rejected the bail application of Nasir Janjua, an accused in the judge Arshad Malik video scandal case.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Nasir Janjua and his co-accused Khurram Yousaf outside the court premises after rejection of their bail.

The prosecution presented the investigation report before the court, which was earlier submitted to the Supreme Court about the role of accused in the video scandal.

The counsel for Nasir Janjua cited that his client had no link with the video as Nasir Butt had devised the plan to record the video.

He maintained that the investigation team had not mentioned any role of the his client in the report as well as no evidence was available against him, and prayed the court to grant bail to Nasir Janjua.