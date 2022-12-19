Nasir Javed appointed accountability court judge

(@FahadShabbir)

District and Session Judge Nasir Javed Rana on Monday was appointed as accountability court judge Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :District and Session Judge Nasir Javed Rana on Monday was appointed as accountability court judge Islamabad.

The Ministry of Law and Justice had notified the appointment on the recommendation of Islamabad High Court (IHC) for a period of three years.

It may be mentioned here that various cases of former president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismail were pending with the accountability court.