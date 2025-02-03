Open Menu

Nasir Javed Rana Transfers As District, Sessions Judge

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2025 | 11:42 PM

The Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana on Monday transferred as a District and Sessions Judge, Islamabad West.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana's appointment was made following a notification issued on the direction of Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Aamer Farooq.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana had been serving as the Accountability Bail Judge, where he presided over several high-profile cases, including the conviction of founder of PTI in 190 million pound case.

