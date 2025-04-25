Open Menu

Nasir Khan BS-19 Officer Assumes Charge As New DC Dera

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2025 | 06:58 PM

Nasir Khan BS-19 Officer assumes charge as new DC Dera

Abdul Nasir Khan (PMS BS-19) assumed the charge of the post of the Deputy Commissioner DIKhan on Friday

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Abdul Nasir Khan (PMS BS-19) assumed the charge of the post of the Deputy Commissioner DIKhan on Friday.

He earlier served as Director General, sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says a notification issued by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Establishment Division.

After assuming charge, the DC held an introductory meeting with senior officials of the district administrations and departments.

He expressed determination that all out efforts would be made to resolve the problems of people at their doorstep and added that no negligence would be tolerated in implementing government directives.

Recent Stories

4000-ton waste being removed on daily basis, says ..

4000-ton waste being removed on daily basis, says CEO MWMC

3 minutes ago
 Punjab govt committed to eradicating malaria: Punj ..

Punjab govt committed to eradicating malaria: Punjab CM

3 minutes ago
 Nasir Khan BS-19 Officer assumes charge as new DC ..

Nasir Khan BS-19 Officer assumes charge as new DC Dera

3 minutes ago
 Ex-president SAARC chambers urges Pak-India peacef ..

Ex-president SAARC chambers urges Pak-India peaceful engagement

3 minutes ago
 3926 challan tickets issued to violators

3926 challan tickets issued to violators

3 minutes ago
 Kite seller held in Sialkot

Kite seller held in Sialkot

16 minutes ago
Rupee gains 09 paisas against US Dollar

Rupee gains 09 paisas against US Dollar

16 minutes ago
 Two street criminals arrested in Surjani, weapons ..

Two street criminals arrested in Surjani, weapons and stolen items recovered

17 minutes ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators to lock ho ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today

29 minutes ago
 SNGPL disconnects eight more meters

SNGPL disconnects eight more meters

22 minutes ago
 PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 449 point ..

PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 449 points

22 minutes ago
 Commissioner suspends officials at Matric practica ..

Commissioner suspends officials at Matric practical exams centres

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan