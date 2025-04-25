Nasir Khan BS-19 Officer Assumes Charge As New DC Dera
Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2025 | 06:58 PM
Abdul Nasir Khan (PMS BS-19) assumed the charge of the post of the Deputy Commissioner DIKhan on Friday
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Abdul Nasir Khan (PMS BS-19) assumed the charge of the post of the Deputy Commissioner DIKhan on Friday.
He earlier served as Director General, sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says a notification issued by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Establishment Division.
After assuming charge, the DC held an introductory meeting with senior officials of the district administrations and departments.
He expressed determination that all out efforts would be made to resolve the problems of people at their doorstep and added that no negligence would be tolerated in implementing government directives.
Recent Stories
4000-ton waste being removed on daily basis, says CEO MWMC
Punjab govt committed to eradicating malaria: Punjab CM
Nasir Khan BS-19 Officer assumes charge as new DC Dera
Ex-president SAARC chambers urges Pak-India peaceful engagement
3926 challan tickets issued to violators
Kite seller held in Sialkot
Rupee gains 09 paisas against US Dollar
Two street criminals arrested in Surjani, weapons and stolen items recovered
PSL X: Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today
SNGPL disconnects eight more meters
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 449 points
Commissioner suspends officials at Matric practical exams centres
More Stories From Pakistan
-
4000-ton waste being removed on daily basis, says CEO MWMC3 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt committed to eradicating malaria: Punjab CM3 minutes ago
-
Nasir Khan BS-19 Officer assumes charge as new DC Dera3 minutes ago
-
Ex-president SAARC chambers urges Pak-India peaceful engagement3 minutes ago
-
3926 challan tickets issued to violators3 minutes ago
-
Kite seller held in Sialkot16 minutes ago
-
Two street criminals arrested in Surjani, weapons and stolen items recovered17 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects eight more meters22 minutes ago
-
India to be given befitting response to any misadventure; youth urged to register for PM laptop sche ..22 minutes ago
-
PPRA, World Bank to develop competency framework for procurement professionals35 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expresses satisfaction over reduction in annual SPI rate22 minutes ago
-
Labourer falls into kiln, critically injured22 minutes ago