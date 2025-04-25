Nasir Khan BS-19 Officer assumes charge as new DC Dera

Abdul Nasir Khan (PMS BS-19) assumed the charge of the post of the Deputy Commissioner DIKhan on Friday

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Abdul Nasir Khan (PMS BS-19) assumed the charge of the post of the Deputy Commissioner DIKhan on Friday.

He earlier served as Director General, sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says a notification issued by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Establishment Division.

After assuming charge, the DC held an introductory meeting with senior officials of the district administrations and departments.

He expressed determination that all out efforts would be made to resolve the problems of people at their doorstep and added that no negligence would be tolerated in implementing government directives.