Nasir Khan victorious in VC Chamba by-polls

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Nasir Khan Sunday won by-elections of Chamba Village Council Tehsil Havalian by securing 1267 votes.

According to the unofficial results, Gulistan Khan secured the second position with 687 votes, while Salabat Khan remained in the third position with 321 votes.

The by-election, which took place recently, centered around the General Councilor seat of the Village Council Chamber, Tehsil Havalian. This seat of Chamba became vacant following the unfortunate death of Chairperson Banaras Khan.

Three main contenders including Gulistan Khan, Nasir Khan, and Salabat Khan contested the election for the top position. In Chamba Village Council a total of 5530 registered voters exercised their rights to vote during the polling.

The election proceedings were conducted in a peaceful environment where district administration and police played vital roles.