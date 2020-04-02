Nasir Madni torture case: Court seeks report on interim bail plea of accused

A sessions court on Thursday sought a report from Mozang police till April 16 on an interim bail application, filed by an accused involved in religious scholar Nasir Madni torture case

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :A sessions court on Thursday sought a report from Mozang police till April 16 on an interim bail application, filed by an accused involved in religious scholar Nasir Madni torture case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Rafaqat Ali Qamar heard the application, filed by the accused, Rizwan Gujjar.

A counsel for the accused argued that all allegations leveled against his client were baseless. He pleaded with the court for grant of an interim bail.

The Mozang police had registered a case over kidnapping and torture of religious scholar Nasir Madni under sections 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 392 (robbery) of the Pakistan Penal Code, read with Section 18 of the Motion Pictures Ordinance.