Nasir Mehmood Satti assumes charge as DIG of Hazara Region

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Nasir Mehmood Satti has formally assumed charge as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Hazara Region on Friday.

Upon his arrival at the Regional Police Office, he was warmly welcomed by DPO Abbottabad, Umar Tufail, while a smart contingent of Abbottabad police presented a ceremonial salute.

The outgoing DIG Hazara, Tahir Ayub Khan, met with the newly appointed RPO Hazara, Nasir Mehmood Satti, and congratulated him by presenting a bouquet of flowers.

After assuming charge, DIG Nasir Mehmood Satti held an introductory meeting with the office staff and officially began his professional duties, signaling the start of his tenure as the region's top police official.