Nasir Mehmood Satti Assumes Charge As DIG Of Hazara Region
Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2024 | 07:18 PM
Nasir Mehmood Satti has formally assumed charge as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Hazara Region on Friday
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Nasir Mehmood Satti has formally assumed charge as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Hazara Region on Friday.
Upon his arrival at the Regional Police Office, he was warmly welcomed by DPO Abbottabad, Umar Tufail, while a smart contingent of Abbottabad police presented a ceremonial salute.
The outgoing DIG Hazara, Tahir Ayub Khan, met with the newly appointed RPO Hazara, Nasir Mehmood Satti, and congratulated him by presenting a bouquet of flowers.
After assuming charge, DIG Nasir Mehmood Satti held an introductory meeting with the office staff and officially began his professional duties, signaling the start of his tenure as the region's top police official.
Recent Stories
District admin to ensure road safety during sugarcane crushing season
Ambassador Masood Khan, former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to pres ..
Nasir Mehmood Satti assumes charge as DIG of Hazara Region
Safe City Project to be operational in 75 days: RPO
Bilawal felicitates new body of PLU in PQA CBA elections
18161 applicants scrutinised for social protection in AJK
Providing better healthcare facilities to citizens priority: DC
Over 3,700 trained at capital police college Islamabad
Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori met Governor of Punjab Sardar Saleem Haide ..
15 direct hooks removed during operation against power theft
Republicans push new deal to avert US government shutdown
Rs50mln being spent for Muzaffargarh's Faisal Stadium renovation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District admin to ensure road safety during sugarcane crushing season1 minute ago
-
Ambassador Masood Khan, former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to preside over conference ..1 minute ago
-
Nasir Mehmood Satti assumes charge as DIG of Hazara Region1 minute ago
-
Safe City Project to be operational in 75 days: RPO1 minute ago
-
Bilawal felicitates new body of PLU in PQA CBA elections2 minutes ago
-
18161 applicants scrutinised for social protection in AJK9 minutes ago
-
Providing better healthcare facilities to citizens priority: DC9 minutes ago
-
Over 3,700 trained at capital police college Islamabad9 minutes ago
-
Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori met Governor of Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan15 minutes ago
-
15 direct hooks removed during operation against power theft15 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti inaugurates Turbat Mand Road's project at cost of Rs 19.50 bln15 minutes ago
-
Kalasha museum to remain open seven days a week29 minutes ago