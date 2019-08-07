UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 10:54 PM

The book titled 'Jama Tafreeq' authored by prominent journalist Nasir Naqvi was launched here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :The book titled 'Jama Tafreeq' authored by prominent journalist Nasir Naqvi was launched here on Wednesday.

In this regard, a ceremony was held here at Governor's House which was chaired by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said the PTI government came into power with the support of media and now, the government would take all steps for the welfare of journalists. "We believe in freedom of expression," he maintained.

The Governor appreciated the efforts of Nasir Naqvi and said that Nasir Naqvi as an anchor, journalist, writer and a columnist had always worked for the freedom of expression and journalism ethics.

Condemning the state terrorism by Indian army in occupied Kashmir, he said that Indian army had spilled blood of innocent Kashmiris.

He said that India could not suppress the freedom struggle of Kashmiris with state terrorism, adding that the blood of innocent Kashmiris would not go waste and they would succeed in their right of self-determination.

He said the PTI government would continue moral and diplomatic support of Kashmiris.

Punjab board of Investment & Trade (PBIT) Chairman Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, LPC President Arshad Ansari, journalists Fawad Khursheed and Azam Chaudhry and others also spoke on the occasion and lauded the services of Nasir Naqvi for journalist community.

