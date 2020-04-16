UrduPoint.com
Nasir Qasuri Presents Rs 20mln Cheque For PM's Corona Relief Fund

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 06:43 PM

Vice Chairman of Mahmood Ali Qasuri Trust, Nasir Mahmood Qasuri Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented him a cheque of Rs 20 million to support PM's Corona Relief Fund

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Vice Chairman of Mahmood Ali Qasuri Trust, Nasir Mahmood Qasuri Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented him a cheque of Rs 20 million to support PM's Corona Relief Fund.

During the meeting, Qasuri apprised the prime minister that in coordination with Akhuwat Foundation and city administrations of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the Trust was serving to take care of the people affected by coronavirus.

The organization would also extend more financial assistance in this regard, he assured.

