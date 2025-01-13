Nasir Shah Announces Solar Systems For Special Education Centers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2025 | 06:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasser Hussain Shah on Monday praised Special Children's Talent at a Sports Gala.
Addressing the event here, the Provincial Minister for Energy, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the special children participating in the sports gala were the guests of honor, and appreciated the efforts of their teachers, trainers, and staff.
He acknowledged that these individuals could have chosen to work elsewhere but instead dedicated their talents to helping special children.
He also commended the parents of special children, recognizing their hard work and desire to provide their children with education and opportunities. He emphasized that the Sindh government has made significant progress in supporting special children, with plans to continue improving services.
The minister highlighted the importance of addressing the shortage of teachers and trainers at special education centers.
He emphasized that only those who are mentally prepared to serve can truly make a difference.
Mnister Shah also announced plans to establish an autism complex in Karachi, spanning 80 acres, which will provide international-standard facilities for special children. He acknowledged the support of President Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other officials in this initiative.
Additionally, he also discussed the issue of canal water, emphasizing its importance and the need to prioritize Sindh's interests. He stressed that Pakistan's prosperity is crucial and that sensitive issues can create differences between provinces and the public.
The minister also addressed the issue of overbilling and load shedding, assuring that the energy department is working to resolve these problems. He acknowledged that despite efforts to address load shedding, the issue persists, and it is the government's responsibility to ensure that no one is treated unfairly.
