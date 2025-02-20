Open Menu

Nasir Shah Announces To Lighten Remote Areas With Solar Power

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2025 | 11:02 PM

Nasir Shah announces to lighten remote areas with solar power

The Sindh Minister for Energy and Planning and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Thursday, said that efforts were underway to provide basic facilities to people in all the areas of the province while solar panels will be provided to off-grid areas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Sindh Minister for Energy and Planning and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Thursday, said that efforts were underway to provide basic facilities to people in all the areas of the province while solar panels will be provided to off-grid areas.

The minister while addressing the inauguration ceremony of electricity supply in Abdullah Rind Goth of Manghopir Town said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision is to provide electricity to everyone.

Nasir Shah said that Abdullah Rind village is a pre-Pakistan settlement and currently comprises more than 450 houses which are being provided with electricity for the first time through K-Electric.

He said that a project for provision of solar power systems to 200,000 households has already been started while the scheme to provide 500,000 solar systems will start this year.

Solar systems will be provided in areas where electricity has not reached so far while efforts will be made for establishing the solar park and provision of technical training to the local people for making employment opportunities available to them.

PPP MNA Shahida Rehmani, the chairman Manghopir Town Nawaz Ali Brohi and other PPP leaders were present on the occasion.

Recent Stories

500 Dirham Note awarded 'Best New Banknote Issue' ..

500 Dirham Note awarded 'Best New Banknote Issue' for 2025 in Europe, Middle Eas ..

5 minutes ago
 Scotland star Russell fit to face England in Six N ..

Scotland star Russell fit to face England in Six Nations

5 minutes ago
 IDEX 2025: Robotic vehicles take centre stage

IDEX 2025: Robotic vehicles take centre stage

20 minutes ago
 13th Step Dubai opens at Internet City

13th Step Dubai opens at Internet City

35 minutes ago
 ATC adjourns hearing of 9 May case

ATC adjourns hearing of 9 May case

9 minutes ago
 Swiss acknowledge 'crime against humanity' against ..

Swiss acknowledge 'crime against humanity' against itinerant groups

10 minutes ago
RDA removes encroachments from Saidpur Road

RDA removes encroachments from Saidpur Road

10 minutes ago
 Stocks in the red as investors worry about growth ..

Stocks in the red as investors worry about growth and inflation

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner Kohat visit to schools, hospitals und ..

Commissioner Kohat visit to schools, hospitals under 'Awami Agenda'

10 minutes ago
 Anti-polio drive in Karachi's high-risk UCs from F ..

Anti-polio drive in Karachi's high-risk UCs from Feb 22

10 minutes ago
 IDEX 2025: Rabdan Academy, INTERPOL sign agreement ..

IDEX 2025: Rabdan Academy, INTERPOL sign agreement to strengthen cooperation in ..

50 minutes ago
 Alpha Data IPO opens February 20-25; share price A ..

Alpha Data IPO opens February 20-25; share price AED1.45-1.50

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan