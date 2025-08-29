Nasir Shah Arrives in Sukkur to Review Flood Situation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, member of the Flood Committee formed by the Chief Minister of Sindh, has arrived in Sukkur to review the flood situation in the Indus River here on Friday.

The minister has begun his tour from Sukkur Barrage and will visit key districts in Sindh, including Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, Nawabshah, Matiari, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal, and coastal areas. The purpose of the visit is to assess the flood situation in the Indus River and inspect the river's embankments.

During the tour, Minister Nasir Hussain Shah will also review the flood alert system and safety arrangements in place. A report will be prepared based on the findings of the tour to take immediate action in flood-affected areas.

It may be recalled that the Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, had formed a Flood Committee in view of the potential flood situation in the Indus River. The committee will play a key role in coordinating relief efforts and ensuring the safety of people in flood-affected areas.