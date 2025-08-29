Nasir Shah Arrives In Sukkur To Review Flood Situation
Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2025 | 02:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, member of the Flood Committee formed by the Chief Minister of Sindh, has arrived in Sukkur to review the flood situation in the Indus River here on Friday.
The minister has begun his tour from Sukkur Barrage and will visit key districts in Sindh, including Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, Nawabshah, Matiari, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal, and coastal areas. The purpose of the visit is to assess the flood situation in the Indus River and inspect the river's embankments.
During the tour, Minister Nasir Hussain Shah will also review the flood alert system and safety arrangements in place. A report will be prepared based on the findings of the tour to take immediate action in flood-affected areas.
It may be recalled that the Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, had formed a Flood Committee in view of the potential flood situation in the Indus River. The committee will play a key role in coordinating relief efforts and ensuring the safety of people in flood-affected areas.
Recent Stories
At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab
Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025
A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..
Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui
Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"
Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..
RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh
Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..
NAPA to suspends classes and performances
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three motorcycle thieves arrested in Mangl, four stolen bikes recovered1 minute ago
-
DC launches five-day anti-polio drive1 minute ago
-
Sukkur City to Shine with Lights and Decorations on Eid Milad-un-Nabi SAW1 minute ago
-
Anti-Polio campaign kicks off in Abbottabad targeting 225,459 children1 minute ago
-
Commissioner Larkana chairs meeting regarding Eid-Milad ul Nabi arrangements1 minute ago
-
Qalam Qafila felicitates PIO, Zia Sarhadi over nominations for prestigious national awards1 minute ago
-
Nasir Shah Arrives in Sukkur to Review Flood Situation1 minute ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates seven day anti-polio campaign11 minutes ago
-
CERN task force concludes 2nd review of Pakistan's Associate Membership21 minutes ago
-
PM lauds LESCO employees for donating one-day salary to flood victims21 minutes ago
-
Muniba Mazari Joins Global Elite as UN SDG Advocate21 minutes ago
-
DC visits service delivery centre, Kohat21 minutes ago