Nasir Shah attends APC convened by Afaq Ahmed regarding K-Electric

Provincial Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday said that the government will support whatever recommendations the All Parties Conference prepared on legal and technical grounds regarding electricity

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Provincial Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday said that the government will support whatever recommendations the All Parties Conference prepared on legal and technical grounds regarding electricity.

He expressed these views while addressing the all-party conference organized by Afaq Ahmed regarding K-Electric here in a local hotel.

Apart from Shahi Syed, Irfanullah Khan Marwat, Javed Naguri, Nihal Hashmi, Owais Noorani, various political, social activists, media men, traders and industrialists also participated in the conference. Minister thanked Afaq Ahmed for organizing the event and said that legal and peaceful protest was the right of everyone, we have also been protesting but government property should not be damaged.

Nasir Shah said that the Sindh government has also set up a parliamentary committee to review public complaints regarding K-Electric and to redress them and it is reviewing the abuses done to the public regarding load-shedding and over-billing and was in constant contact with K-Electric to resolve the complaints and several meetings have also been held in this regard.

Minister said whatever committee the conference will form, the government will also take this committee on board. In order to review the public complaints, I also made a detailed visit to the Central Load Dispatch Center of K-Electric last night and found out the details regarding the load management and told K-Electric that if it is absolutely necessary, it should do load shedding during the day time but not load shedding between 12:00 am and 6:00 am. In this regard, K-Electric has asked for four days' respite.

The Energy Minister said that he also told K-Electric that if, for example, 10 out of 100 customers do not pay their bills, then the penalty should not be given to the remaining 90 customers and the feeder should not be closed for all. K-Electric was also told that the problems of customers in populated areas are very high as they cannot pay the heavy K-Electric bills. K Electric has also been asked to ignore the dues of consumers up to 200 units and charge them only the current bill dues and their electricity should not be disconnected due to previous dues and continuity of electricity should be ensures for such consumers.