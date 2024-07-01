Open Menu

Nasir Shah Attends APC Convened By Afaq Ahmed Regarding K-Electric

Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Nasir Shah attends APC convened by Afaq Ahmed regarding K-Electric

Provincial Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday said that the government will support whatever recommendations the All Parties Conference prepared on legal and technical grounds regarding electricity

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Provincial Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday said that the government will support whatever recommendations the All Parties Conference prepared on legal and technical grounds regarding electricity.

He expressed these views while addressing the all-party conference organized by Afaq Ahmed regarding K-Electric here in a local hotel.

Apart from Shahi Syed, Irfanullah Khan Marwat, Javed Naguri, Nihal Hashmi, Owais Noorani, various political, social activists, media men, traders and industrialists also participated in the conference. Minister thanked Afaq Ahmed for organizing the event and said that legal and peaceful protest was the right of everyone, we have also been protesting but government property should not be damaged.

Nasir Shah said that the Sindh government has also set up a parliamentary committee to review public complaints regarding K-Electric and to redress them and it is reviewing the abuses done to the public regarding load-shedding and over-billing and was in constant contact with K-Electric to resolve the complaints and several meetings have also been held in this regard.

Minister said whatever committee the conference will form, the government will also take this committee on board. In order to review the public complaints, I also made a detailed visit to the Central Load Dispatch Center of K-Electric last night and found out the details regarding the load management and told K-Electric that if it is absolutely necessary, it should do load shedding during the day time but not load shedding between 12:00 am and 6:00 am. In this regard, K-Electric has asked for four days' respite.

The Energy Minister said that he also told K-Electric that if, for example, 10 out of 100 customers do not pay their bills, then the penalty should not be given to the remaining 90 customers and the feeder should not be closed for all. K-Electric was also told that the problems of customers in populated areas are very high as they cannot pay the heavy K-Electric bills. K Electric has also been asked to ignore the dues of consumers up to 200 units and charge them only the current bill dues and their electricity should not be disconnected due to previous dues and continuity of electricity should be ensures for such consumers.

Related Topics

Sindh Load Shedding Protest Electricity Afaq Ahmed Hotel Visit Nasir Media Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major (retd) Sajjad Barkwal issues i ..

6 minutes ago
 Police arrest gutka seller

Police arrest gutka seller

5 minutes ago
 Tribute paid to Sultana Siddiqui for her 50 Years ..

Tribute paid to Sultana Siddiqui for her 50 Years of Excellence

5 minutes ago
 IFA actions against contaminated milk; destroys 14 ..

IFA actions against contaminated milk; destroys 14,000 ltrs milk

5 minutes ago
 Police arrest 2 suspects in injured condition

Police arrest 2 suspects in injured condition

1 minute ago
 Emergency landing in Brazil after injuries from tu ..

Emergency landing in Brazil after injuries from turbulence

1 minute ago
Practical measures started for effective cleaning, ..

Practical measures started for effective cleaning, beautification of city: CM Bu ..

1 minute ago
 District administration issues travel advisory as ..

District administration issues travel advisory as MET Department forecasts rains ..

1 minute ago
 PTI last regime involved in plundering public mone ..

PTI last regime involved in plundering public money: Ranjha

55 seconds ago
 Police catch 2 trucks smuggling Indian gutka, arre ..

Police catch 2 trucks smuggling Indian gutka, arrest 6 suspects

56 seconds ago
 UN declares Imran Khan’s detention politically m ..

UN declares Imran Khan’s detention politically motivated, urges immediate rele ..

50 minutes ago
 SC adjourns SIC's reserved seats case till Tuesday

SC adjourns SIC's reserved seats case till Tuesday

57 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan