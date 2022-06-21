Nasir Shah chairs meeting on cleaning of storm water drains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding the cleaning of storm water drains.

Secretary Local Government Engineer Syed Najam Ahmad Shah, Special Secretary Local Government Usman Moazzam, District Administrators, MD Solid Waste, KMC, and representatives of relevant municipal agencies attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the local government minister said that in view of the expected rains in the province, all precautionary measures and preparations should be completed without any further delay and during the monsoon season all the local government institutions would be kept on high alert as emergency would remain in force.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that keeping in view the losses and lessons learnt from previous rains, Water Board, Sindh Solid Waste, KMC, all DMCs should formulate a joint strategy to save the people from any sort of difficulty or damage.

Secretary Local Government Engineer Syed Najam Ahmad Shah told the Sindh Local Government Minister that in upcoming rainy days the main nullahs including Gulistan-e-Zafar, Yousuf Goth, Nagan Chowrangi and Shahra-e-Faisal would not get stuck.

The Secretary informed the minister that special teams were being formed which would be deputed to underpasses and low-lying areas.

The Sindh Local Government Minister directed the Water board and KMC officials to make special arrangements for the installation of dewatering machines in advance.

Shah also instructed the departments concerned to immediately repair the infrastructures which got damaged during the cleaning process of drains and ordered to install New Jersey barriers at all the required points and to clear all possible choking points in advance on priority basis.