Nasir Shah Chairs Meeting On K-IV Project

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 01:55 AM

Nasir Shah chairs meeting on K-IV project

Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday said the Government of Sindh had given special consideration to the K-IV project in order to fulfill the future water needs of people of the province and that cabinet was fully committed to resolve issues of people as per the directives of Chairman PPP

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ):Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday said the Government of Sindh had given special consideration to the K-IV project in order to fulfill the future water needs of people of the province and that cabinet was fully committed to resolve issues of people as per the directives of Chairman PPP.

Chairing a meeting on K-IV project at the office of Secretary Local Government, he said the K-IV project had been designed to compete the upcoming water needs of the people and Sind Government was fully focused to keep all the project steps crystal clean, according to a news release.

"We want to overcome the future problems keeping all the stake holders on board with us," he said.

Nasir Shah stated that highly trained professionals were giving their services for the K-IV project.

"We have a team of highly motivated professionals who are working with professionalism and enthusiasm.

We want to make the K-IV project a success and we are following the international standards," said Nasir Shah.

He stressed the officials to further speed up the project.

Earlier, Secretary LG Roshan Shaikh briefed the minister about the recent development and new enhancements in the project and told that the project was inclining day by day as per the international standards.

The meeting was attended by Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter, Chairman District Council Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, MD Water Board Asad Ullah Khan, Project Director K-IV Aasd Zamin, Project Director KWSSIP Ayub Shaikh and Member Water Board Suleman Chandio. Other members of the board attended the meeting through video link and all the present participants adopted the social distancing guide lines.

