Nasir Shah condemns assassination attempt on journalist Imtiaz Mir

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah strongly condemned the assassination attempt on senior journalist Imtiaz Mir.

He said that the Sindh government is committed to ensuring the protection and safety of journalists.

In a statement, Shah stated that the attack on Imtiaz Mir is in fact an attack on journalism and humanity as a whole.

The Energy Minister assured that those involved in the incident will soon be brought before the court of law to ensure justice. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of Imtiaz Mir.