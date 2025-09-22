(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has strongly condemned an attempt on private tv channel senior anchor Imtiaz Mir's life, here on Monday.

He said that attacks on journalists were intolerable and a conspiracy to suppress the voice of truth and justice.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh government was committed to ensuring the protection and safety of journalists.

He said that the attack on Imtiaz Mir was in fact an attack on journalism and humanity as a whole.

The Energy Minister assured that those involved in the incident would soon be brought to the court of law to ensure justice. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of Imtiaz Mir.