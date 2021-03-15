Nasir Shah condemns ink throwing incident on Shahbaz Gill

Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Monday strongly condemned the incident of throwing ink and eggs on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill at the premises of Lahore High Court

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Monday strongly condemned the incident of throwing ink and eggs on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill at the premises of Lahore High Court.

He said there was no room for such attitude in politics, according to a communiqu issued here.

The minister said although Shahbaz Gill was our political opponent, but such incidents should be discouraged as they were against the moral ethics of civilized societies on the globe.