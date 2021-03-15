UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nasir Shah Condemns Ink Throwing Incident On Shahbaz Gill

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 10:14 PM

Nasir Shah condemns ink throwing incident on Shahbaz Gill

Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Monday strongly condemned the incident of throwing ink and eggs on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill at the premises of Lahore High Court

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Monday strongly condemned the incident of throwing ink and eggs on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill at the premises of Lahore High Court.

He said there was no room for such attitude in politics, according to a communiqu issued here.

The minister said although Shahbaz Gill was our political opponent, but such incidents should be discouraged as they were against the moral ethics of civilized societies on the globe.

Related Topics

Sindh Prime Minister Lahore High Court Nasir Moral

Recent Stories

Dubai Police, RTA launch &#039;Give Way in the Fas ..

54 seconds ago

AED13 bn in individual deposits in UAE banks durin ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Economy closes down commercial office for mi ..

46 minutes ago

Global Business Forum virtual roadshows examine bu ..

46 minutes ago

Gov't absorbs upward cost fluctuation, keeps petro ..

2 minutes ago

Fakhar Imam urges youth to focus on education, cha ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.