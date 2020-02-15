Nasir Shah condemns murder of MPA Shahnaz Ansari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing, Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Saturday while strongly condemning the murder of Member Sindh Assembly, Shahnaz Ansari, said it was a atrocious act and that her murderers would be brought to justice soon.

He said the services rendered by Shahnaz Ansari for the party would never be forgotten, according to a statement.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said Pakistan People's Party had announced three days of mourning over the murder of Shahnaz Ansari.

The political activities of the party would remain suspended during the period of mourning, the minister added.

He said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also taking notice of the brutal murder of Shahnaz Ansari had directed the police arrest her killers without any delay.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said a thorough investigation into the murder of the woman MPA would be conducted.

The information minister said the initial investigation had revealed that there was a family dispute that led to the murder of Shahnaz Ansari.

However, he said it was quite early to reach any conclusion at this moment.

He said the police authorities would soon inform about the motives and persons behind this murder.