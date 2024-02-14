Open Menu

Nasir Shah Condolences Over Death Of Junejo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2024 | 04:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Former Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of elected MPA Abdul Aziz Junejo.

In a statement, he said late Junejo was a committed party leader and his death was a great loss for the Pakistan People’s Party.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah expressed condolence and sympathies with the be­reaved family and prayed for the departed soul to be in eternal peace.

