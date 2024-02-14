Nasir Shah Condolences Over Death Of Junejo
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2024 | 04:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Former Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of elected MPA Abdul Aziz Junejo.
In a statement, he said late Junejo was a committed party leader and his death was a great loss for the Pakistan People’s Party.
Syed Nasir Hussain Shah expressed condolence and sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul to be in eternal peace.
Recent Stories
The success of all the candidates of Muslim League-Q is a practical proof of the ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024
Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation
CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy
Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm
Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU
Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs
Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay
SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta
SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'Clinic-on-wheels' project continuing: CEO2 minutes ago
-
SSP Investigation hold Khuli Katchery to address complaints2 minutes ago
-
FTO decides Rs 17,742.16 million refund claims in 20232 minutes ago
-
2nd anti-polio campaign from Feb 262 minutes ago
-
The success of all the candidates of Muslim League-Q is a practical proof of the political insight o ..10 minutes ago
-
SZABIST University Larkana Capmus Awards 149 Degrees in Its 18th Convocation12 minutes ago
-
Search operation conducted in Dhamyal, 80 suspects questioned12 minutes ago
-
220 kites recovered, two arrested22 minutes ago
-
Project for enhancing domestic pharmaceutical ingredients production inaugurated22 minutes ago
-
Excise Police crackdown on drug traffickers continue22 minutes ago
-
Inspector among 4 cops suspended over negligence32 minutes ago
-
KPRA officers meet to review targets, challenges32 minutes ago