Nasir Shah condoles death of Allama Zameer Naqvi

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government and Information Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah expressed grief over the death of the renowned scholar Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said the services of Allama Syed Zameer Naqvi would always be remembered.