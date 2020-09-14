Nasir Shah Condoles Death Of Allama Zameer Naqvi
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 03:19 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government and Information Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah expressed grief over the death of the renowned scholar Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi.
In a statement issued here on Monday, he said the services of Allama Syed Zameer Naqvi would always be remembered.