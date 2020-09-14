UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nasir Shah Condoles Death Of Allama Zameer Naqvi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 03:19 PM

Nasir Shah condoles death of Allama Zameer Naqvi

Provincial Minister for Local Government and Information Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah expressed grief over the death of the renowned scholar Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government and Information Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah expressed grief over the death of the renowned scholar Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said the services of Allama Syed Zameer Naqvi would always be remembered.

Related Topics

Sindh Nasir Government

Recent Stories

Millions return to school in Italy after virus clo ..

2 minutes ago

N. Korea unlikely to test-fire SLBM around October ..

2 minutes ago

Clinical trials of proposed COVID-19 vaccine to st ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Customs recycles counterfeit pieces for 46 i ..

43 minutes ago

Casting of Ali Zafar for TECNO’s “Real Hero” ..

47 minutes ago

IOM voluntarily deports 110 illegal Sudanese migra ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.