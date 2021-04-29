(@FahadShabbir)

Provincial Minister for Information and Religious Affairs, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the sad demise of nephew of MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Information and Religious Affairs, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the sad demise of nephew of MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah.

In his condolence message, issued here on Thursday, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and forbearance for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.