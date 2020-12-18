UrduPoint.com
Nasir Shah Condoles Renowned Industrialist's Demise

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 03:30 PM

Nasir Shah condoles renowned industrialist's demise

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Information, Local Government and Religious Affairs, Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah condoled the death of renowned industrialist of Sukkur Munwar Khan, said a statement issued here Friday.

Nasir Shah extended his sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

