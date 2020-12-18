SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Information, Local Government and Religious Affairs, Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah condoled the death of renowned industrialist of Sukkur Munwar Khan, said a statement issued here Friday.

Nasir Shah extended his sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.