Nasir Shah Congratulates Nation On Rejection Of Controversial Canal Project
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 02:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Sindh Energy Minister, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday has congratulated the nation, particularly the people of Sindh, on the rejection of the controversial canal project. He praised Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's leadership skills, saying he proved that peaceful and democratic protest is the most effective way to raise one's voice.
Shah described the rejection as a victory for the Constitution, national unity, and principles of justice. He commended Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his unwavering commitment to Federal strength, provincial rights, and public welfare.
The minister also lauded Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for strongly advocating for Sindh's interests in the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting.
He appreciated the clear stance taken by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah that Sindh's water belongs to its people and no compromise would be acceptable.
Nasir Hussain Shah congratulated the entire nation, especially the people of Sindh, on the project's rejection, stating that the Pakistan Peoples Party has always prioritised national interests over political considerations. He emphasized that the PPP is the only party that truly reflects the aspirations of the people.
