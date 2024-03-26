Open Menu

Nasir Shah Directs Measures To Control Prices During Ramazan Ul Mubarak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 08:19 PM

Provincial Minister for Energy, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Tuesday chaired a meeting to control prices of daily commodities and extend maximum relief to people during the holy month of Ramazan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Energy, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Tuesday chaired a meeting to control prices of daily commodities and extend maximum relief to people during the holy month of Ramazan.

The meeting was briefed about proposed price Control Mechanism for providing relief to masses during the holy month. It was told that district administrations have been directed to ensure implementation of the mechanism without any delay. The control rooms have also been established at district level to monitor prices, it was further told in the meeting.

The mobile teams have been deployed in all Sukkur areas besides setting up monitoring desks to ensure

provision of edible items as per rates fixed by the provincial government.

The provincial minister praised the district administration’s efforts to fix food pric­es, noting that complaints of shortages have been addressed.

He also acknowledged the need to ad­dress the shortage of fertilisers issue.

He said that a comprehensive strategy has been adopted to bring im­provement in the system.

He said that provincial government is committed to providing relief to the poor people during the month of Ramzan-ul- Mubarak. He said the Sindh government has estab­lished monitoring committees at both provincial and divisional levels to keep a close watch on prices.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister directed the quarters concerned to ensure maximum relief to people during the holy month of Ramazan. He added that prices of essential food items must be reduced to facilitate the general public.

