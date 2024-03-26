Nasir Shah Directs Measures To Control Prices During Ramazan Ul Mubarak
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 08:19 PM
Provincial Minister for Energy, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Tuesday chaired a meeting to control prices of daily commodities and extend maximum relief to people during the holy month of Ramazan
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Energy, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Tuesday chaired a meeting to control prices of daily commodities and extend maximum relief to people during the holy month of Ramazan.
The meeting was briefed about proposed price Control Mechanism for providing relief to masses during the holy month. It was told that district administrations have been directed to ensure implementation of the mechanism without any delay. The control rooms have also been established at district level to monitor prices, it was further told in the meeting.
The mobile teams have been deployed in all Sukkur areas besides setting up monitoring desks to ensure
provision of edible items as per rates fixed by the provincial government.
The provincial minister praised the district administration’s efforts to fix food prices, noting that complaints of shortages have been addressed.
He also acknowledged the need to address the shortage of fertilisers issue.
He said that a comprehensive strategy has been adopted to bring improvement in the system.
He said that provincial government is committed to providing relief to the poor people during the month of Ramzan-ul- Mubarak. He said the Sindh government has established monitoring committees at both provincial and divisional levels to keep a close watch on prices.
Addressing the meeting, the chief minister directed the quarters concerned to ensure maximum relief to people during the holy month of Ramazan. He added that prices of essential food items must be reduced to facilitate the general public.
Recent Stories
Schools tasked to plant 3.8 mln saplings
Health minister for introducing advance facilities, market-based subjects in med ..
Chinese embassy strongly condemns terrorist attack on Chinese personnel
IHC seeks interior reply pertaining ban on "X"
CM chairs meeting of IDAP, reviews ongoing projects
Body found from canal
CM commends security forces for foiling terrorist attack on Naval base in Turbat
Administration imposes fines of Rs24.588 million on overpricing
Ex Chief Secretary to head 8 member PWC
Law minister chairs meeting for tax reforms
Ichhra incident: ATC sends two accused to jail for identification parade
Man killed in road mishap
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Schools tasked to plant 3.8 mln saplings4 minutes ago
-
Health minister for introducing advance facilities, market-based subjects in medical institutions4 minutes ago
-
Chinese embassy strongly condemns terrorist attack on Chinese personnel4 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks interior reply pertaining ban on "X"4 minutes ago
-
CM chairs meeting of IDAP, reviews ongoing projects10 minutes ago
-
Body found from canal10 minutes ago
-
CM commends security forces for foiling terrorist attack on Naval base in Turbat10 minutes ago
-
Administration imposes fines of Rs24.588 million on overpricing10 minutes ago
-
Ex Chief Secretary to head 8 member PWC10 minutes ago
-
Law minister chairs meeting for tax reforms22 minutes ago
-
Ichhra incident: ATC sends two accused to jail for identification parade22 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road mishap22 minutes ago