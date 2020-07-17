Nasir Shah directs to continue cleaning storm-drains to cope with rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Government, Information, Forests and Religious Affairs, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has directed all the local government officials to continue the process of cleaning all drains and nullahs in the city to cope with rains.

He also directed to make sure that the staff were ready to deal with any emergency situation.

He gave these instructions to all the local body officers of Karachi while personally reviewing the situation in the city after the recent rains, said a news release here on Friday.

The Minister directed the Secretary Local Government and concerned local government officers to completeall possible preparations in view of the new spell of rains in their respective districts.