Nasir Shah Expresses Grief Over Death Of CJ PHC Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 02:31 PM

Nasir Shah expresses grief over death of CJ PHC Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth

Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Chief Justice (CJ), Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth, who reportedly passed way due to coronavirus, on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Chief Justice (CJ), Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth, who reportedly passed way due to coronavirus, on Friday.

In a condolence message here, the Provincial Minister said that the services of the late Chief Justice would be remembered in the history of judiciary. He said that the CJ adhered to justice in his judgments.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

