Nasir Shah Expresses Grief Over Deaths In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Nasir Shah expresses grief over deaths in road accident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over deaths of 11 members of a Christian family in a road accident in Panu Aqil area of the Sindh province.

He said that he was saddened due to the deaths of the Christian family members including seven children and three women.

He said that the injured be provided best medical treatment.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family.

