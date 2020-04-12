Nasir Shah felicitates Christians community on Easter

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday felicitated the Christian community on the eve of Easter.

He thanked the Christian community for limiting their programs following the outbreak of COVID-19, according to a statement.

The provincial minister said that collective efforts against the pandemic coronavirus will prove to be fruitful. Precautions were the only solution to combat the coronavirus.

Nasir Shah said that ease in lockdown policy would be considered keeping in view the situation.