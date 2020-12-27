KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Forests and Religious Affairs Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday congratulated the Democrats Panel for clean sweep in Karachi Press Club (KPC)'s annual elections- 2021.

'I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Fazil Jameeli President, Shazia Hassan Vice President, Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti Secretary, Waheed Rajpar Treasurer and newly elected members of governing body,' the Provincial Minister said and added that Karachi Press Club had always strived for the welfare of journalists and protection of their rights and freedom of press, according to a communiqué.

He hoped and expected that the new body would utilize their abilities and skills for the freedom of speech and welfare of the journalist community while maintaining their traditions.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah further said that Pakistan People's Party had full faith in freedom of expression and freedom of press and had always fought for freedom of press and protection of rights of journalists.