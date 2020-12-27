UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nasir Shah Felicitates KPC's Newly Elected Body

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 04:10 PM

Nasir Shah felicitates KPC's newly elected body

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Forests and Religious Affairs Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday congratulated the Democrats Panel for clean sweep in Karachi Press Club (KPC)'s annual elections- 2021.

'I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Fazil Jameeli President, Shazia Hassan Vice President, Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti Secretary, Waheed Rajpar Treasurer and newly elected members of governing body,' the Provincial Minister said and added that Karachi Press Club had always strived for the welfare of journalists and protection of their rights and freedom of press, according to a communiqué.

He hoped and expected that the new body would utilize their abilities and skills for the freedom of speech and welfare of the journalist community while maintaining their traditions.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah further said that Pakistan People's Party had full faith in freedom of expression and freedom of press and had always fought for freedom of press and protection of rights of journalists.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Nasir Democrats Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs gets GInI Innovation Lab Accreditati ..

11 minutes ago

DHA signs MoU with Gulf Medical University

26 minutes ago

First ship unloads at new Khalifa Portâ€™s South Q ..

41 minutes ago

UAE Attorney-General prohibits posting of video of ..

2 hours ago

Nakheel &#039;New Year&#039; travel advice for Pal ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves Dubai Government&#039 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.