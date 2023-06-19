UrduPoint.com

Nasir Shah Felicitates Local Bodies' Representatives

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, on Monday, felicitated heads of all LG bodies on taking oath of their offices and hoped that they would play due role in the development of the province

The minister, in a statement issued here, extended felicitation to Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad, Chairman District Council Sukkur Syed Kumail Hyder Shah, Vice Chairman District Council Sukkur Akhtar Ali Khan Mahar and all mayors, deputy mayors, chairmen and deputy chairmen of local government institutions of Sindh.

He said that all the elected local government representatives of Pakistan Peoples Party were committed to serving the people of the province at the grass root level. He also congratulated elected LG representatives of other political parties.

Syed Nasir Shah hoped that newly elected LG representatives would play a proactive role in solving the basic problems of people and the development of the province as voters attach great expectations to their representatives.

