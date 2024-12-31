Open Menu

Nasir Shah Felicitates People’s Unity For Its Victory In PIA Referendum

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2024 | 10:41 PM

Nasir Shah felicitates People’s Unity for its victory in PIA referendum

Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday felicitated the newly elected President of People’s Unity, Hidayatullah Khan, Secretary General Ali Ahmed Lashari and other office bearers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday felicitated the newly elected President of People’s Unity, Hidayatullah Khan, Secretary General Ali Ahmed Lashari and other office bearers.

In a statement, the provincial minister said the victory of People’s Unity in the PIA referendum was actually the victory of the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He said that People’s Unity will continue its journey of success and achievement in the same way.

Nasir Shah said that the Pakistan People’s Party always works for the interests of the workers and the protection of their jobs.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Nasir Same PIA Jobs

Recent Stories

Dolphin force intensifies crime control efforts, a ..

Dolphin force intensifies crime control efforts, arrests 5,795 criminals during ..

47 seconds ago
 Emirates to operate Airbus A350 to Kuwait, Bahra ..

Emirates to operate Airbus A350 to Kuwait, Bahrain starting January 8

12 minutes ago
 Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to ze ..

Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to zero on Jan 1: Kyiv

5 minutes ago
 OGRA reduces LPG Cylinder price by Rs47.43 effecti ..

OGRA reduces LPG Cylinder price by Rs47.43 effective January 1

5 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE people, residents ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE people, residents on New Year

13 minutes ago
 SHO Thikriwala suspended over negligence

SHO Thikriwala suspended over negligence

2 minutes ago
City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil directs to t ..

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil directs to tighten noose around criminals

2 minutes ago
 Industrial sector's contribution to UAE's GDP surg ..

Industrial sector's contribution to UAE's GDP surged by 57%: Sultan Al Jaber

27 minutes ago
 4 thieves arrested: stolen motorcar, mobile phones ..

4 thieves arrested: stolen motorcar, mobile phones, cash recovered

2 minutes ago
 Federal Secretary for the Economic Affairs Divisio ..

Federal Secretary for the Economic Affairs Division(EAD) Dr. Kazim Niaz visits N ..

2 minutes ago
 Besant Hall fascinates masses with its colourful s ..

Besant Hall fascinates masses with its colourful sessions in 2024

2 minutes ago
 Pressure mounts from Russia and US ahead of German ..

Pressure mounts from Russia and US ahead of German election

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan