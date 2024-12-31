Nasir Shah Felicitates People’s Unity For Its Victory In PIA Referendum
Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2024 | 10:41 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday felicitated the newly elected President of People’s Unity, Hidayatullah Khan, Secretary General Ali Ahmed Lashari and other office bearers.
In a statement, the provincial minister said the victory of People’s Unity in the PIA referendum was actually the victory of the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
He said that People’s Unity will continue its journey of success and achievement in the same way.
Nasir Shah said that the Pakistan People’s Party always works for the interests of the workers and the protection of their jobs.
