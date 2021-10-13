Nasir Shah for construction of small, big dams to conserve rainwater in Karachi

Sindh Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Public Health Engineering Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Wednesday directed the officials concerned to prepare feasibility report of projects to construct small and big dams in the vicinity of Karachi for the conservation of rainwater

The minister issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting held at the office of the Sindh Local Government Department here.

Talking to the officials of Sindh Local Government Department and Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KWSB), Nasir Shah said there is a need to utilize all natural resources to meet the water needs of Karachi.

He said it is necessary to collect rainwater and review the construction of various small and big dams in the vicinity of Karachi in the style of Hub Dam and make feasibility for this project.

The participants of the meeting reviewed various development projects of Karachi city in detail.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Local Government Sindh Najam Ahmad Shah, KWSB Managing Director Assadullah Khan, Head of Public Private Partnership of Finance Department Khalid Mehmood Sheikh, district municipal commissioners of Karachi, deputy commissioners and other officers concerned.

The minister directed that officials of KWSB, Sindh Local Government and Irrigation departments should work expeditiously to collect rainwater with the help of various small and big dams and prepare feasibility of appropriate projects to cater the need of the water of a big cities like Karachi.