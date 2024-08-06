Nasir Shah For Expediting Steps To Start Supply Of Solar Panel To Poor People
Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2024 | 06:57 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Provincial Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday presided over meeting on free solar supply project with senior officials of the Energy Department and representatives of the NGOs.
Secretary Energy Mossadegh Ahmed Khan, CEO (SPHF) Khalid Sheikh, Director Sindh Solar Energy Project Mahfouz Qazi and heads of various NGOs attended the meeting.
Nasir Shah said that the supply of solar panels will be started in the month of August for which pace of work be expedited.
The Energy Minister said the solar panel project would be started with the assistance of World Bank and free of cost electricity would be provided to poor people.
He said that people will benefit from alternative sources of energy across Sindh and the work was in progress on various projects to provide free electricity to the people.
Nasir Shah said that the Sindh government wanted to provide relief to the people by providing inexpensive electricity,and the solarization process was a mean of providing affordable electricity to the people.
