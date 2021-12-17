Nasir Shah for use of technology, geo-tagging to identify illegal buildings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Public Health Engineering Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday chairing a meeting of the Sindh Local Government department discussed the use of technology and geo-tagging to identify illegal buildings.

The participants of the meeting discussed issues related to the use of technology for improving the environment and testing of the air quality.

Nasir Shah gave clear instructions for the modern scientific methods to be used to improve the living conditions of people in the cities.

He said it was very important to stop illegal, unorganized and unplanned buildings to bring the urban housing system at par with the international standards.

He also called for using modern technology and geo-tagging methods for this purpose so as to take immediate action in case any illegal change is reported in the existing conditions of any building/structure.

The Sindh Local Government Minister also directed to submit a report on the feasibility of using modern air quality monitoring systems to improve the atmosphere of the cities.

Secretary Local Government Sindh Najam Ahmad Shah, Chairman of Sindh Solid Waste Management board Zubair Channa, Municipal Commissioner of KMC Afzal Zaidi, Chief Engineer Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Zafar Paleejo and other concerned officers of local bodies and other concerned stakeholders were also present.