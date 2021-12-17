UrduPoint.com

Nasir Shah For Use Of Technology, Geo-tagging To Identify Illegal Buildings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 07:57 PM

Nasir Shah for use of technology, geo-tagging to identify illegal buildings

Sindh Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Public Health Engineering Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday chairing a meeting of the Sindh Local Government department discussed the use of technology and geo-tagging to identify illegal buildings

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Public Health Engineering Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday chairing a meeting of the Sindh Local Government department discussed the use of technology and geo-tagging to identify illegal buildings.

The participants of the meeting discussed issues related to the use of technology for improving the environment and testing of the air quality.

Nasir Shah gave clear instructions for the modern scientific methods to be used to improve the living conditions of people in the cities.

He said it was very important to stop illegal, unorganized and unplanned buildings to bring the urban housing system at par with the international standards.

He also called for using modern technology and geo-tagging methods for this purpose so as to take immediate action in case any illegal change is reported in the existing conditions of any building/structure.

The Sindh Local Government Minister also directed to submit a report on the feasibility of using modern air quality monitoring systems to improve the atmosphere of the cities.

Secretary Local Government Sindh Najam Ahmad Shah, Chairman of Sindh Solid Waste Management board Zubair Channa, Municipal Commissioner of KMC Afzal Zaidi, Chief Engineer Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Zafar Paleejo and other concerned officers of local bodies and other concerned stakeholders were also present.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Technology Water Nasir Government Housing

Recent Stories

Dubai Harbour celebrates successful start to inaug ..

Dubai Harbour celebrates successful start to inaugural cruise season as it welco ..

1 hour ago
 Germany must prepare for 'massive' Omicron wave: m ..

Germany must prepare for 'massive' Omicron wave: minister

42 seconds ago
 WSSP starts awareness campaign on cleanliness, pro ..

WSSP starts awareness campaign on cleanliness, proper dumping of garbage

43 seconds ago
 Stokes loving being back and ready to score big in ..

Stokes loving being back and ready to score big in Ashes

45 seconds ago
 Businesses, work places inspected for fire safety ..

Businesses, work places inspected for fire safety system

47 seconds ago
 SCCI opposes amendment in Custom Act restoring DG ..

SCCI opposes amendment in Custom Act restoring DG Karachi's power for valuation ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.