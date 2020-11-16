Nasir Shah greets Hindu community on Diwali

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Religious Affairs and Information Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday congratulated the Hindu community on the eve of Diwali.

He said that all the religious communities living in Sindh enjoyed equal rights and reiterated his stance to safeguards their rights.

According to statement, he conveyed his warm greetings to the huge gathering of Hindu community and underlined the need for forging further unity among all the communities.

He said it was our duty to protect rights of all communities and stand with them against any oppression, he added.

He also lauded the role played by the Hindu community in the development of the country adding that they played significant role in the realms of education, judiciary, health and sports and produced notable personalities.