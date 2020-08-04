UrduPoint.com
Nasir Shah Handed Over Cheaque Of Rs5 Million To Sukkur Press Club

Tue 04th August 2020 | 10:44 PM

Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has handed over a cheque of Rs5 million, as financial grant, to the Sukkur Press Club on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has handed over a cheque of Rs5 million, as financial grant, to the Sukkur Press Club on Tuesday.

Talking to media persons, the Minister said that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) believes in freedom of press and would continue its support to the media, saying the Sindh government has planned to provide annual grant to every divisional press club.

He said Peoples' Media Support Program (PMSP) was launched by the Sindh Information Department to help the owners of the media groups for paying salaries of their employees. On the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Sindh Information department had decided to take bonds from the media houses before giving them public advertisements to ensure they provide regular salaries to their employees and none were sacked.

