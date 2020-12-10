Nasir Shah hints for tendering resignations from Sindh assembly

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Wednesday said they would tender their resignations to the speaker and withdraw from the Sindh government

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Wednesday said they would tender their resignations to the speaker and withdraw from the Sindh government.

He said this while responding a question regarding the matter of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Federal and provincial assemblies members resignations in a press briefing after Sindh cabinet's meeting at the Sindh Assembly here.

Spokesman for the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab was also present on the occasion.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the Sindh cabinet had given approval for the revival of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation old buses under the Sindh Local Government department.

These were 78 buses, he said adding the Sindh Transport and Mass Transit Department would also bring 200 buses on the roads.

Murtaza Wahab said in the next meeting of the Sindh cabinet, scheduled to be held on December 24, would decide whether a report of Safdar Inquiry be made public or not.

Replying to a question on lockdown, he said after the Supreme Court's decision on the COVID-19 situation, the provinces were bound to follow National Command and Operation Centre protocols.

Briefing on the cabinet decisions, he said the Sindh Health Department had briefed the meeting about the position in hospitals to deal with the COVID-19 situation.

He said the health department had also shared a proposal pertaining to the doctors who were front-line heroes against the COVID-19 for compensation if they died while treating the COVID-19 patients.

The proposal suggested that they should be paid Rs8 million as compensation and other front-line heroes having grade 1 to 16 be given RS4 million.

He said this medical compensation would be besides Health Risk Allowance to them.

He further said Rs4 billion had been allocated for the compensation to the rain victims and also urged the federal government to provide the same amount for the purpose.

Murtaza while clarifying about the court's contempt notice to Sindh chief minister, said the chief minister had not been served any notice whereas he had been asked to submit a reply on Karachi Circular Railway in the court.