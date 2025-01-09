Open Menu

Nasir Shah Inaugurates 16th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Sindh Minister for Energy and Planning and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Thursday, inaugurated the 16th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition featuring handicraft work of skilled women artisans from various districts of Sindh

The four-day exhibition, aimed at providing a platform for rural women artisans to showcase their skills and connect with high-end markets in Karachi, is organized by Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) in collaboration with the Government of Sindh and its partners, said a statement issued here.

The four-day exhibition, aimed at providing a platform for rural women artisans to showcase their skills and connect with high-end markets in Karachi, is organized by Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) in collaboration with the Government of Sindh and its partners, said a statement issued here.

The minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah addressing the inauguration ceremony, praised SRSO's efforts to empower rural women and promote Sindh's rich cultural heritage.

He emphasized the importance of supporting local artisans and craftsmen, saying that the government is committed to preserving and promoting Sindh's traditional crafts.

SRSO's Chief Executive Officer, Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro, said that the event aims to provide better income opportunities for rural women artisans in Sindh.

As many as 316 business Development Groups (BDGs) have been formed in15 operational districts with 6,065 women member artisans equipped with different skills while SRSO markets the products of these BDGs through Sartyoon Sang Enterprise, he added.

"We have trained thousands of women from the most backward areas of Sindh, including Jacobabad, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Larkana, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Noshehroferoz, Badin, Sanghar, Umerkot, Thatta, Khairpur and Sukkur districts", he said.

The exhibition features over 5,800 wide range of handicrafts, including textiles, pottery, jewelry, clothing, shawls adorned with traditional embroidery and cutwork, Sindhi and Balochi embroidery, Rulli, Ajrak, date Leaves and Wheat Straw Products (Baskets, purses, serving dishes, decoration pieces, wall hangings), Kana/ hard Straw Products (Basket, Moorha- chair and Stools, etc), Wooden Lacquer Products and handmade Fashion accessories.

