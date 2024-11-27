Nasir Shah Inaugurates E-services Sindh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) District administration Sukkur has launched a significant initiative for the citizens of Sukkur, introducing e-services Sindh under the slogan 'Services at your doorstep.'.
The inaugural ceremony of the People's Service Center was held here on Wednesday.
Provincial Minister for Energy, Planning, and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, attended the ceremony as the chief guest, said a handout on Wednesday.
The minister launched e-services in Sindh by cutting the ribbon.
In his address, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said, "A revolutionary system has been introduced in Sukkur today."
"Citizens can now obtain various documents, including domicile, PRC, inheritance certificates, sales certificates, and other revenue documents, from the comfort of their own homes through the e-services Sindh platform," he added.
"All online applications will be processed within 7 days," he said.
"The purpose of e-Services Sindh is to ensure transparency and promote digitization for extending swift facilities to citizens," he added.
"This is the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, which is being implemented by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and his team," he remarked.
He said, "Domicile has always been an issue, where children have to run from pillar to post in government offices, and complaints arise about them being unnecessarily harassed.
Now, domiciles will be delivered to their homes through the postal service."
"The deputy commissioner has also been tasked with digitizing Sukkur's entire revenue record to ensure transparency," he stated.
The provincial minister announced Rs 500,000 as a token of appreciation for the Deputy Commissioner of Sukkur and his team for starting e-services in Sukkur.
He said, "This facility should be available to the public at the Tehsil level so that the people of Saleh Pat don't have to come to Sukkur."
He instructed the commissioner to extend this facility to other districts of the division, including Khairpur and Ghotki.
He further said, "All our elected representatives are working hard to serve the public, and record development projects have been completed in Sukkur in health, education, and other sectors."
Divisional Commissioner of Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Dr Muhammad Bux Raja Dharejo, Barrister Veerum Khana Mahar, and others also addressed the ceremony.
The ceremony was attended by the Vice Chancellor of IBA Sukkur University, Prof. Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh, revenue officials, among others.
