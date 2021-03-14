Nasir Shah inaugurates flower exhibition in Sukkur IBA

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Information, Local Government and Forest Syed Nasir Hussain Shah inaugurated an evening with flowers in memory of Nisar Ahmad Siddiqui at Sukkur IBA University on Sunday.

Addressing the event the Provincial Minister said that trees, plants and flowers are human lives and added that Sindh government is developing urban forests to improve environment and mitigate climate change. He said that one billion mangroves have been planted in coastal areas which is internationally recognized and soon it will be increased to 2 billion. The Minister announced a reward of Rs one lac for the gardeners team of IBA Sukkur for decorating and preserving flowers at the exhibition.

Syed Nasir Shah paying tribute late Prof. Nisar Ahmad Siddiqui said that his services in making Sukkur IBA International University are unforgettable.

The minister assured that the Sindh government will continue to support talent hunt program of Sukkur IBA that has provided opportunities to the poorest and talented children of backward areas . He further said government is focusing on green Sindh and Green Pakistan projects and Relevant departments have been strictly directed to achieve set targets in this regard.

Commissioner Sukkur, Shafiq Ahmed Mahesar, Vice Chancellor Sukkur IBA University Syed Mir Mohammad Shah, MPA Syed Farrukh Shah and others also addressed the event.

while DC Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar, Sector Commander Rangers Nadeem Khan, Jami Chandio, a large number of faculty members, teachers, students and parents attended.