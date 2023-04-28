UrduPoint.com

Nasir Shah Inaugurates Free Dialysis Centre In Malir

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2023 | 09:14 PM

Nasir Shah inaugurates free dialysis centre in Malir

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, on Friday, inaugurated a Free Dialysis Centre in Malir set up by JDC Foundation Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ):Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, on Friday, inaugurated a Free Dialysis Centre in Malir set up by JDC Foundation Pakistan.

Separate machines have been installed for treatment of hepatitis B and C patients in the Jamshed Raza Malir Free Dialysis Centre.

The minister addressing the ceremony lauded the services of JDC Foundation and said that the free services of JDC in the health sector particularly establishment of another free dialysis centre for kidney patients were commendable.

General Secretary JDC Zafar Abbas said that like all foundation's other projects, Malir Dialysis centre was completely free and no cash counter was set up in the centre.

Cooperation of federal and provincial governments, philanthropists and the corporate sector could enable us to establish free dialysis centres across the country and annually perform 360,000 dialysis procedures free of cost for making life of kidney patients easier, Zafar Abbas vowed.

He said that that the free diagnostic lab of JDC will be inaugurated soon at the Numaish Chowrangi, where people will be able to undergo costly medical tests completely free of cost.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Korangi Dr. Muhammad Ali Zaidi and District Health Officer Korangi Afzal Odhu appreciated JDC for setting up a free Dialysis Centre, Diagnostic Lab, Blood Bank and Thalassemia Centre and assured of all possible support.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bank Nasir Jamshed Korangi Malir Muhammad Ali All Government Blood (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

2nd Al Qassimi Hospital International Pediatric Co ..

2nd Al Qassimi Hospital International Pediatric Conference discusses the latest ..

1 minute ago
 Taliban Say Ban on Women From Working in NGOs Inte ..

Taliban Say Ban on Women From Working in NGOs Internal Affair of Afghanistan

3 minutes ago
 Journalists demand appointment of information cadr ..

Journalists demand appointment of information cadre officer

3 minutes ago
 26th edition of Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity ..

26th edition of Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity concludes in Amman

16 minutes ago
 Abdul Rehman called on Federal Minister for Financ ..

Abdul Rehman called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad ..

4 minutes ago
 Ferrari's Leclerc nails pole for the Azerbaijan Gr ..

Ferrari's Leclerc nails pole for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.