Nasir Shah inaugurates free dialysis centre in Malir

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ):Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, on Friday, inaugurated a Free Dialysis Centre in Malir set up by JDC Foundation Pakistan.

Separate machines have been installed for treatment of hepatitis B and C patients in the Jamshed Raza Malir Free Dialysis Centre.

The minister addressing the ceremony lauded the services of JDC Foundation and said that the free services of JDC in the health sector particularly establishment of another free dialysis centre for kidney patients were commendable.

General Secretary JDC Zafar Abbas said that like all foundation's other projects, Malir Dialysis centre was completely free and no cash counter was set up in the centre.

Cooperation of federal and provincial governments, philanthropists and the corporate sector could enable us to establish free dialysis centres across the country and annually perform 360,000 dialysis procedures free of cost for making life of kidney patients easier, Zafar Abbas vowed.

He said that that the free diagnostic lab of JDC will be inaugurated soon at the Numaish Chowrangi, where people will be able to undergo costly medical tests completely free of cost.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Korangi Dr. Muhammad Ali Zaidi and District Health Officer Korangi Afzal Odhu appreciated JDC for setting up a free Dialysis Centre, Diagnostic Lab, Blood Bank and Thalassemia Centre and assured of all possible support.